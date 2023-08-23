JSE weaker as markets anticipate tech earnings
While Nvidia’s AI hype faces a test, investors globally await Fed chair Powell’s take on interest rates
23 August 2023 - 11:18
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors awaited tech corporate earnings in the US for direction.
Stock traders are awaiting Nvidia’s results later Wednesday, which are set to test the fervour around artificial intelligence (AI) hype, while wider markets are marking time ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday, reported Bloomberg. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will be scrutinised for an indication of the central bank’s path on interest rates...
