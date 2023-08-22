JSE remains muted with investors eyeing Jerome Powell’s speech this week
The bond market is anticipating that the US Fed will remain on its hawkish monetary policy path, one analyst says
22 August 2023 - 11:13
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as investors look towards the US Federal Reserve’s annual conference at Jackson Hole this week.
Tech companies’ earnings are in focus this week as well as retailers’ reports, where investors will be looking for clues about the state of US consumer spending and the health of the wider economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.