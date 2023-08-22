Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed above recent lows on Tuesday, with the non-yielding asset holding ground despite US treasury yields powering to nearly 16-year highs as investors look ahead to central bankers’ meeting this week for clues on interest rates.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,894.89 an ounce by 2.53am GMT, hovering above a five-month low of $1,883.70 hit last week. US gold futures were flat at $1,923.50.
After a week of back-to-back declines, gold on Monday settled 0.3% higher, reporting its best day in more than two weeks.
“Potential buyers have been waiting to see how far gold could fall, and this could be the beginnings of their re-entering the market in force,” ACY Securities chief economist Clifford Bennett said. Any correction in the US dollar from recent highs could immediately ignite a strong gold market rally, he said.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes hit highs last seen in November 2007 as a resilient US economy boosted the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Higher rates increase bond yields and boost the dollar, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.
For an outlook on interest rates, comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday will be monitored at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“The chair is likely to highlight that the Fed has done a good job in bringing headline inflation down towards the target range. This could be enough to take some of the interest rate pressure off the gold market,” Bennett said.
Receding fears of a US slowdown and surging bond yields have gradually eroded the appeal of exchange traded funds (ETF) backed by traditional safe-haven gold this year.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, resumed outflows on Monday.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.27 an ounce and platinum was steady at $909.41. Palladium was down 0.1% to $1,243.91.
Gold firms despite US bond yield surge
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed above recent lows on Tuesday, with the non-yielding asset holding ground despite US treasury yields powering to nearly 16-year highs as investors look ahead to central bankers’ meeting this week for clues on interest rates.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,894.89 an ounce by 2.53am GMT, hovering above a five-month low of $1,883.70 hit last week. US gold futures were flat at $1,923.50.
After a week of back-to-back declines, gold on Monday settled 0.3% higher, reporting its best day in more than two weeks.
“Potential buyers have been waiting to see how far gold could fall, and this could be the beginnings of their re-entering the market in force,” ACY Securities chief economist Clifford Bennett said. Any correction in the US dollar from recent highs could immediately ignite a strong gold market rally, he said.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes hit highs last seen in November 2007 as a resilient US economy boosted the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Higher rates increase bond yields and boost the dollar, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.
For an outlook on interest rates, comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday will be monitored at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“The chair is likely to highlight that the Fed has done a good job in bringing headline inflation down towards the target range. This could be enough to take some of the interest rate pressure off the gold market,” Bennett said.
Receding fears of a US slowdown and surging bond yields have gradually eroded the appeal of exchange traded funds (ETF) backed by traditional safe-haven gold this year.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, resumed outflows on Monday.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.27 an ounce and platinum was steady at $909.41. Palladium was down 0.1% to $1,243.91.
Reuters
WATCH: Technical analysis on Barloworld, Mondi and others
European shares lift after bad performance last week
JSE firmer as focus turns to Jackson Hole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors turn attention to Jackson Hole
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.