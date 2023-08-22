Markets

China’s slump stalls oil price rise

As Opec+ props up oil prices, China’s underwhelming economic recovery poses challenges to global demand

22 August 2023 - 11:23 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
London — Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors stay sour on China’s economic prospects and demand from the world’s top crude importer, limiting the impact of supply cuts.

Brent crude was down 43c at $84.03 a barrel by 8.16am GMT, while the more active US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) October contract slipped 37c to $79.95 a barrel.

The front-month WTI contract that expires shortly was down 24c at $80.48 a barrel on a very limited volume of trades.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is seen as key to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year.

But the country’s sluggish economic activity has frustrated markets after a post-Covid reopening boost, while authorities’ pledges to aid recovery have so far fallen short of expectations, including a smaller-than-expected cut in a key lending benchmark on Monday.

“China's economic weakness ... will create a ceiling for them this year, especially as Beijing appears committed to avoiding large-scale fiscal stimulus,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

Amplifying demand concerns is the possibility of another rate hike in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, which central bank officials have not ruled out given persistent inflation.

Meanwhile, the US is expected to continue to draw down stocks. A preliminary Reuters poll showed crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, with data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) due later on Tuesday.

On the supply side, voluntary supply cuts spearheaded by Saudi Arabia as part of Opec+ group — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies — have successfully propped up prices in recent weeks.

However, a possible easing of supply may be on the cards. Iraq’s oil minister is expected to discuss a possible resumption of oil exports with his Turkish counterpart, a source told Reuters on Monday.

Turkey halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports — which accounts for roughly 0.5% of global supply — through the northern Iraq-Turkey pipeline in March after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Separately on Monday, Shell said it was investigating a possible leak in the 180,000bpd Trans-Niger oil pipeline.

Reuters

