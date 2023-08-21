JSE firmer as focus turns to Jackson Hole
Local bourse gains ground, with global peers mixed, as investors watch economic symposium for clues on policy direction
21 August 2023 - 11:02
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole this week.
Investors will be watching the Jackson Hole conference for signs of whether the US central bank considers inflation to be under control or whether more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation. Fed officials have used the event in previous years to indicate changes in policy direction...
