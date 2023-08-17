The bullion is being hit on many fronts with multiple negative factors feeding on itself, which is self-reinforcing, analyst says
The gap in unemployment between the Western Cape and the rest of the provinces, all under ANC control, is staggering
Governments will have to accommodate the increase from existing allocations as the agreement had not been concluded before the February budget
Power will be shared proportionally according to election results and appointments will be based on merit
Despite tough economic conditions and a surge in credit impairment charges, the lender rallies with a 44% interim profit leap
Business Day TV talks to independent economist Elize Kruger and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop
Business Day TV spoke to Mtho Xulu, president of Sacci
Security chief says Sweden has gone from ‘legitimate’ to ‘prioritised’ target
The Springbok prop wants to hit the ground running to restore fitness after making the World Cup squad
The locally assembled Scorpio Pik Up will continue to be sold with the new-generation bakkie
Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
