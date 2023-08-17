Singapore — Oil prices were choppy on Thursday after falling over the past three sessions, with the undertone grim on worries that slowing growth in China and possible further US interest-rate hikes will weaken fuel demand in the world’s two biggest economies.
Brent crude futures were up 8c, or 0.1%, at $83.53 a barrel by 2.45am GMT, after initially falling 0.5%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $79.38.
“China’s economic concerns and broad risk-off sentiment on Wall Street pressed on the oil markets, with a strong [US dollar] adding to the downside pressure at the same time,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Traders will closely watch Chinese economic data and government policy moves, in addition to US oil inventory data as oil producers in the country could start increasing output to gain market share amid production cuts by the Opec+ group, Teng said.
Missed payments on investment products by a leading Chinese trust firm and a fall in home prices have added to worries that China’s deepening property-sector crisis is stifling what little momentum the economy has left.
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months this week, but analysts worry it may not be enough to arrest the economy’s downward spiral.
Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting released on Wednesday are also weighing on oil prices, as they showed that the central bank’s officials did not give strong indications about pausing rate hikes, as they continued to prioritise the battle against inflation.
Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
“Crude prices are going to struggle here as we have bearish sentiment in the world’s two largest economies,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.
Oil teeters amid global economic jitters
As China’s property crisis deepens and US rate hikes loom, the world’s fuel demand hangs in the balance
Singapore — Oil prices were choppy on Thursday after falling over the past three sessions, with the undertone grim on worries that slowing growth in China and possible further US interest-rate hikes will weaken fuel demand in the world’s two biggest economies.
Brent crude futures were up 8c, or 0.1%, at $83.53 a barrel by 2.45am GMT, after initially falling 0.5%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $79.38.
“China’s economic concerns and broad risk-off sentiment on Wall Street pressed on the oil markets, with a strong [US dollar] adding to the downside pressure at the same time,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Traders will closely watch Chinese economic data and government policy moves, in addition to US oil inventory data as oil producers in the country could start increasing output to gain market share amid production cuts by the Opec+ group, Teng said.
Missed payments on investment products by a leading Chinese trust firm and a fall in home prices have added to worries that China’s deepening property-sector crisis is stifling what little momentum the economy has left.
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months this week, but analysts worry it may not be enough to arrest the economy’s downward spiral.
Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting released on Wednesday are also weighing on oil prices, as they showed that the central bank’s officials did not give strong indications about pausing rate hikes, as they continued to prioritise the battle against inflation.
Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
“Crude prices are going to struggle here as we have bearish sentiment in the world’s two largest economies,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.
Reuters
Oil steadies on various economic moves by China
Oil lifts slightly as China lowers lending rate
Oil slips despite waning stock as investors worry about China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Asian shares nosedive on China economy fears
Gold falls to five-month low as US treasury yields lift
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as focus shifts to Fed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.