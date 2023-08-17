Markets

Oil teeters amid global economic jitters

As China’s property crisis deepens and US rate hikes loom, the world’s fuel demand hangs in the balance

17 August 2023 - 07:43 Katya Golubkova and Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Singapore — Oil prices were choppy on Thursday after falling over the past three sessions, with the undertone grim on worries that slowing growth in China and possible further US interest-rate hikes will weaken fuel demand in the world’s two biggest economies.

Brent crude futures were up 8c, or 0.1%, at $83.53 a barrel by 2.45am GMT, after initially falling 0.5%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $79.38.

“China’s economic concerns and broad risk-off sentiment on Wall Street pressed on the oil markets, with a strong [US dollar] adding to the downside pressure at the same time,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Traders will closely watch Chinese economic data and government policy moves, in addition to US oil inventory data as oil producers in the country could start increasing output to gain market share amid production cuts by the Opec+ group, Teng said.

Missed payments on investment products by a leading Chinese trust firm and a fall in home prices have added to worries that China’s deepening property-sector crisis is stifling what little momentum the economy has left.

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months this week, but analysts worry it may not be enough to arrest the economy’s downward spiral.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting released on Wednesday are also weighing on oil prices, as they showed that the central bank’s officials did not give strong indications about pausing rate hikes, as they continued to prioritise the battle against inflation.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

“Crude prices are going to struggle here as we have bearish sentiment in the world’s two largest economies,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

Reuters

Oil steadies on various economic moves by China

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the Opec+ oil cartel, helped galvanise a rally in prices over the past seven weeks
Markets
2 days ago

Oil lifts slightly as China lowers lending rate

China’s refinery throughput in July rose 17.4% from a year earlier
Markets
2 days ago

Oil slips despite waning stock as investors worry about China

China’s economic activity data for July released on Tuesday remains the key bearish market driver
Markets
1 day ago
