MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as Fed minutes weigh on sentiment
Additional tightening may be necessary to bring down inflation
17 August 2023 - 19:45
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, along with its global peers, as investors assess US corporate earning reports while digesting minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which hinted at potentially more interest rate hikes.
Minutes from the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting showed additional tightening may be necessary to bring down inflation, which, though off last year’s peak, still remains above the central bank’s 2% target...
