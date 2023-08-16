Markets

Oil slips despite waning stock as investors worry about China

China’s economic activity data for July released on Tuesday remains the key bearish market driver

16 August 2023 - 07:39 Trixie Yap and Arathy Somasekhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore/Houston — Oil prices edged down in early trading on Wednesday, extending losses from a 1% drop in the previous session, as the lingering impact of weak economic data from China, the world's biggest oil importer, outweighed declining US stockpiles.

Brent crude futures fell 21c to $84.68 a barrel at 2.49am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 20c $80.79 a barrel. Both benchmarks had weakened to their lowest since August 8 on Tuesday.

“Concerns that China’s faltering economy will weigh on demand offset tight supply in the oil market,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

“Crude inventories at the Cushing hub are seen to be falling to their lowest level since April. Asian refineries are also snapping up all available US cargoes of oil,” they added.

US crude stocks dropped by about 6.2-million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That was a much bigger draw than the 2.3-million drop analysts polled by Reuters expected.

US government data on inventories is due later on Wednesday.

China’s economic activity data for July released on Tuesday remains the key bearish market driver, after retail sales, industrial output and investment figures failed to match expectations, fuelling concern over a deeper, longer-lasting slowdown in growth.

The July activity data has prompted some economists to flag risks that China, the world’s biggest oil importer, may struggle to meet its growth target of about 5% for the year without more fiscal stimulus.

Beijing cut key policy rates to shore up activity and some analysts are hoping more stimulus measures will be implemented soon to jolt the economy and support demand for commodities such as oil.

“The persistent negative China data will raise the probability of increased stimulus measures, which would see a rise in commodity demand on broadly low inventory levels delivering a jump in prices,” analysts at National Australia Bank said.

The outlook in the fourth quarter will “depend on the macroeconomic situation in China, primarily, albeit it looks like Saudi will continue to address that via their cuts, if needed”, said Rystad Energy’s research director Claudio Galimberti.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the Opec+  oil cartel, have pushed up oil prices over the past seven weeks.

Reuters

Rand extends losses as China growth jitters hit commodity markets

Local currency falls for third day running to being 7% lower so far this month
Markets
18 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as weak Chinese economy dampens sentiment

Data shows slowing growth in consumer spending, industrial output and investment
Markets
18 hours ago

Global stocks slide on China’s slump

As Argentina devalues and Russia hikes rates, the world watches China’s shaky economic pulse
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Global stocks falter on China’s economic woes
Markets
2.
Oil prices hold steady after 1% fall in previous ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips amid slowing economic growth in China
Markets
4.
Asian shares tumble as poor Chinese economic data ...
Markets
5.
Gold slips to level last seen at end of June
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Rand extends losses as China growth jitters hit commodity markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.