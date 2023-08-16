MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as focus shifts to Fed
16 August 2023 - 19:38
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday while its peers were mixed as investors focus on the release of the US Federal Reserve’s minutes.
Investors are hoping minutes from the federal open market committee July meeting will give clues regarding the Fed’s forward thinking on inflation and interest rates. The Fed raised rates to their highest levels in more than 22 years at the July meeting, after it held the rates steady at the prior meeting. ..
