JSE slips amid slowing economic growth in China
Investors are also concerned about what robust economic data in the US could mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path
16 August 2023 - 10:44
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global markets mixed as investors considered slowing economic growth in China, and what robust economic data in the US could mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.
The July sales data came in better than expected in the US, showing that consumer spending held up well in July as inflation slowed. Sales grew 0.7% on a monthly basis and more than 3% on a yearly basis — the biggest figure since January, when sales soared 3% as well...
