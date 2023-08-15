Local currency falls for third day running to being 7% lower so far this month
New regulations pose huge risk to agricultural sector and could collapse SA food security
Report on Bela bill appears to have ignored thousands of public submissions
The coming national convention will fuel a bold pact among rival parties, targeting a historic political shake-up as the ANC’s power wanes
More consumers than before are using the group’s app for personal loans, insurance and digital payments
Business Day TV speaks to Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group
The UK government will funnel £45m to a scheme to offer interest-free loans during a two-year pilot project.
Millions of people run out of food and some die for lack of healthcare after four months of bloodletting
With replacement prop Ox Nche, who also returns from injury, the flanker will get much-needed game time against Wales
The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
