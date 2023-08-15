As Argentina devalues and Russia hikes rates, the world watches China’s shaky economic pulse
US fears its dollar hegemony in the oil industry may be destroyed by an expended Brics
On a FlySafair flight from from East London to Joburg, the home affairs minister swiftly aided a passenger suffering a medical emergency
Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni
The move continues the carmaker’s focus on driving down costs to prioritise sales growth
While employment rises slightly in some sectors, the alarmingly high youth jobless rate threatens long-term stability
Wealth in emerging economies, including the Brics countries, is forecast to rise 30%
Rainfall linked to climate change triggers lethal mudslides in Himachal Pradesh, with officials fearing a rising death toll
The lock who had given up on his Test ambitions expects a tough warm-up match against the well-coached opposition
The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon's market performance.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
