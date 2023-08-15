Rand extends losses as China growth jitters hit commodity markets
Local currency falls for third day running to being 7% lower so far this month
15 August 2023 - 19:03
The rand fell for a third day running yesterday as market nerves about China's growth outlook further undermined commodity prices on which the SA economy relies heavily for foreign exchange revenue.
While the rand tends traditionally to overshoot in either direction because it is part of the emerging market universe, perceived by investors to be riskier than developed markets, it has been more volatile than before so far in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.