MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as weak Chinese economy dampens sentiment
Data shows slowing growth in consumer spending, industrial output and investment
15 August 2023 - 18:56
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday with global markets as disappointing Chinese economic data weighed on global sentiment.
Moreover, China’s central bank unexpectedly reduced a key interest rate the most since 2020 to bolster an economy that is facing fresh risks from a worsening property slump and weak consumer spending...
