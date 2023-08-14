Markets

Oil slides as seven-week rally falters on firmer dollar and Chinese economy

Prices slip as the greenback index extends gains after an increase in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields

14 August 2023 - 07:35 Florence Tan and Mohi Narayan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Singapore/New Delhi — Oil prices eased on Monday as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from Opec+ output cuts.

Brent crude futures fell 73c, or 0.84%, to $86.08 a barrel by 3.30am GMT (5.30am) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.48 a barrel, down 71 c.

Prices slipped as the US dollar index extended gains after a slightly bigger increase in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields despite expectations the Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Crude has been in overbought territory for some time now, defying expectations of a correction. It has been singularly focused on US economic optimism, to the exclusion of the increasingly stronger headwinds blowing in the eurozone and China,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“A rebalancing is overdue but it may need a reality check in the markets stateside,” Hari said.

Oil may be rangebound this week as China’s sluggish economic recovery and a stronger US dollar could depress prices, but Opec+ has indicated it would do whatever it takes to tighten supply and stabilise markets, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the alliance between Opec and their allies, or Opec+, are expected to erode oil inventories over the rest of the year, potentially driving prices even higher, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Friday.

Reflecting tightening supply, the price spread between first- and second-month Brent held steady on Monday after settling at 67c on Friday, the widest since March.

Meanwhile, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea on Sunday, ratcheting up tensions in a key area for commodities exports from Ukraine and Russia.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs held steady at 525 last week, after falling for eight consecutive weeks, according to a Baker Hughes weekly report.

Reuters

