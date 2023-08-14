JSE muted amid focus on US retail sales data and corporate reports
The American July producer price index, which tracks the price wholesalers pay for raw goods, rose slightly above market expectations
14 August 2023 - 11:11
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors shook off mixed inflation reports in the US and focused on more corporate earnings reports.
The US July producer price index, which tracks the price wholesalers pay for raw goods, rose slightly above market expectations, while the US July consumer price index came in softer than anticipated...
