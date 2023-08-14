Asian stocks battle before Chinese data as dollar hits 2023 high on yen

Sydney — Asian shares struggled on Monday before China data that is likely to amplify the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a 2023 peak on the embattled yen.
Geopolitics was an added worry after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea, heralding a new stage of the war that could affect oil and food prices.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 1.1%, after shedding 2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.5%, even as exporters drew support from the weak yen.
Chinese blue chips lost 1.1%, on top of a 3.4% decline last week, amid a string of disappointing economic news culminating in a dire report on new bank loans in July.
Figures on retail sales and industrial output are due on Tuesday and analysts assume they will underwhelm, keeping downward pressure on the yuan.
Adding to concerns about the deteriorating health of the country’s debt-laden property developers was news two Chinese listed companies have not received payment on maturing investment products from Zhongrong International Trust.
China’s Country Garden, the country’s top private property developer, is also set to suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday.
The sour mood caused S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures to shed early gains to each ease 0.1%.
That followed losses on Friday when surprisingly high readings on US producer prices tested market optimism that inflation would cool enough to avoid further rate hikes.
Figures on US retail sales this week are forecast to show a 0.4% pick up in spending, with risks on the high side due partly to Amazon’s Prime Day.
Challenge outlook
Analysts at BofA say data on credit and debit card spending suggests sales could rise 0.7% with activity around the July 4 holiday stronger than last year.
Such an outcome would challenge the market’s benign outlook for rates, with futures implying a 70% chance the Federal Reserve is done hiking. The market also has more than 120 basis points of cuts priced in for next year starting from about March.
Minutes of the Fed’s most recent meeting are due on Wednesday and could show members wanted to keep their options open on further hikes.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs argue the market has gone too far in pricing in aggressive easing.
“The motivation for cutting outside a recession would be to normalise the funds rate from a restrictive level back towards neutral once inflation is closer to the target,” they wrote in a note.
“Normalisation is not a particularly urgent motivation for cutting, and for that reason we also see a significant risk that the Fed will instead hold steady.”
They expect cuts of only 25 basis points a quarter starting from the second quarter of next year, with the funds rate eventually stabilising at 3%-3.25%.
The resilience of the economy combined with a truly huge government borrowing requirement kept 10-year Treasury yields up at 4.18%, after a rise of 12 basis points last week.
That rise juiced the dollar against the low-yielding yen, lifting it as far as ¥145.22 and a peak not seen since November last year. Concerns about possible intervention then saw it edge back to ¥144.95.
The euro has already reached its highest since late 2008 and was holding firm at ¥158.51. The single currency was more rangebound on the dollar at $1.0933.
The rise in the dollar and yields was weighing on gold at $1,911 an ounce, having fallen for three consecutive weeks.
Oil prices have been going the other direction as tight supply meets forecasts of strong demand to deliver seven consecutive weeks of gains.
Some profit-taking nudged Brent down 36c to $86.45 a barrel on Monday, while US crude fell 31c to $82.88 per barrel.
Asian stocks battle before Chinese data as dollar hits 2023 high on yen
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falls 1.1% more after shedding 2% last week
Sydney — Asian shares struggled on Monday before China data that is likely to amplify the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a 2023 peak on the embattled yen.
Geopolitics was an added worry after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea, heralding a new stage of the war that could affect oil and food prices.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 1.1%, after shedding 2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.5%, even as exporters drew support from the weak yen.
Chinese blue chips lost 1.1%, on top of a 3.4% decline last week, amid a string of disappointing economic news culminating in a dire report on new bank loans in July.
Figures on retail sales and industrial output are due on Tuesday and analysts assume they will underwhelm, keeping downward pressure on the yuan.
Adding to concerns about the deteriorating health of the country’s debt-laden property developers was news two Chinese listed companies have not received payment on maturing investment products from Zhongrong International Trust.
China’s Country Garden, the country’s top private property developer, is also set to suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday.
The sour mood caused S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures to shed early gains to each ease 0.1%.
That followed losses on Friday when surprisingly high readings on US producer prices tested market optimism that inflation would cool enough to avoid further rate hikes.
Figures on US retail sales this week are forecast to show a 0.4% pick up in spending, with risks on the high side due partly to Amazon’s Prime Day.
Challenge outlook
Analysts at BofA say data on credit and debit card spending suggests sales could rise 0.7% with activity around the July 4 holiday stronger than last year.
Such an outcome would challenge the market’s benign outlook for rates, with futures implying a 70% chance the Federal Reserve is done hiking. The market also has more than 120 basis points of cuts priced in for next year starting from about March.
Minutes of the Fed’s most recent meeting are due on Wednesday and could show members wanted to keep their options open on further hikes.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs argue the market has gone too far in pricing in aggressive easing.
“The motivation for cutting outside a recession would be to normalise the funds rate from a restrictive level back towards neutral once inflation is closer to the target,” they wrote in a note.
“Normalisation is not a particularly urgent motivation for cutting, and for that reason we also see a significant risk that the Fed will instead hold steady.”
They expect cuts of only 25 basis points a quarter starting from the second quarter of next year, with the funds rate eventually stabilising at 3%-3.25%.
The resilience of the economy combined with a truly huge government borrowing requirement kept 10-year Treasury yields up at 4.18%, after a rise of 12 basis points last week.
That rise juiced the dollar against the low-yielding yen, lifting it as far as ¥145.22 and a peak not seen since November last year. Concerns about possible intervention then saw it edge back to ¥144.95.
The euro has already reached its highest since late 2008 and was holding firm at ¥158.51. The single currency was more rangebound on the dollar at $1.0933.
The rise in the dollar and yields was weighing on gold at $1,911 an ounce, having fallen for three consecutive weeks.
Oil prices have been going the other direction as tight supply meets forecasts of strong demand to deliver seven consecutive weeks of gains.
Some profit-taking nudged Brent down 36c to $86.45 a barrel on Monday, while US crude fell 31c to $82.88 per barrel.
Reuters
Oil slides as seven-week rally falters on firmer dollar and Chinese economy
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker after mixed US inflation data
Asian stocks battle before Chinese data as dollar hits 2023 high on yen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Asian stocks slide as US consumer inflation eases
SA and China agree on trade deals worth about R42bn
Soaring rice prices hit billions in Africa, Asia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.