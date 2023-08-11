Markets

MARKETS WRAP

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments

11 August 2023 - 16:53 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker after mixed US inflation ...
Markets
2.
Maui wildfire death toll rises to 55 as search ...
World / Americas
3.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock watch
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.