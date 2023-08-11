Mixed global markets, with optimism curbed by Fed comments

London — European stock indices fell on Friday and Wall Street futures were flat, after data from the previous session showed that US consumer prices increased moderately in July, which kept investors cautious ahead of more US numbers later in the session.
The consumer price index rose 0.2% in July, the same increase as in June, prompting initial relief in markets on Thursday as some saw the data as lessening the chance of another US Federal Reserve rate hike in September.
Investor optimism was kept in check by San Francisco Federal Reserve bank president Mary Daly’s saying that more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable that the Fed had done enough to combat inflation.
Asian stocks fell to a one-month low and European indices were in the red, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.8% at 11.25am GMT .
The MSCI World Equity index was down 0.3% on the day, set for a small overall weekly decline. Investors were waiting for US producer price and consumer sentiment data due later in the session.
Wall Street futures were little changed, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both down by 0.1% .
“We’re still getting a mixed message from the inflation numbers,” eToro global markets strategist Ben Laidler said.
“Hopefully [todays data] confirms the message we got yesterday which is a little bit of relief that inflation’s not picking up more, and the underlying trend remains easing inflation.”
In Australia, the head of the central bank said policy was in the “calibration stage” as the worst was over for inflation, though some further policy tightening might be needed depending on incoming data and evolving risks.
Weak data from China was also weighing on sentiment, Laidler said. Data on Wednesday pointed to deflation in China, adding to fears that it was entering an era of much slower economic growth akin to the period of Japan's “lost decades”.
Chinese property companies were taking a fresh beating. Giant developer Country Garden slid to a record low after forecasting a $7.6bn net loss in the first half.
The dollar index was down 0.1% at 102.490, but still on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. The dollar's recent strength was instrumental in the yen touching a six-week low of ¥144.89/$ in early trade, though volumes were thinned owing to a public holiday in Japan.
Eurozone bond yields rose, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield up about six basis points at 2.588%.
The euro was up 0.2% at $1.09935. The pound was up 0.4% at $1.2725, after GDP data showed Britain eked out some unexpected growth in the second quarter, helped by a strong June performance. But it remains the only large, advanced economy that has not yet regained its pre-Covid-19 late-2019 level, data showed on Friday.
Investors will be watching for UK inflation data next Wednesday.
Oil prices held near recent highs, with Brent crude up 0.5% at $86.85 and West Texas Intermediate crude futures also up 0.5%, at $83.26.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said demand growth for oil in 2024 wouldl be slower than previously forecast, citing lacklustre macroeconomic conditions, a post-pandemic recovery running out of steam and the burgeoning use of electric vehicles.
Mixed global markets, with optimism curbed by Fed comments
Weak data from China is weighing on sentiment with figures from Wednesday pointing to deflation
JSE weaker as investors digest US inflation data
Gold set for worst week in seven
Asian stocks slide as US consumer inflation eases
