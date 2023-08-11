Markets

Gold set for worst week in seven

Interest rate increases weigh on gold as they tend to lift bond yields and in turn raise the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding gold

11 August 2023 - 07:51 Swati Verma
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN.
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN.

Bengaluru — Gold prices held near one-month lows on Friday, shrugging off cooler-than-expected US inflation figures for last month, with bullion staying on course to wrap up its worst week in seven as the dollar and bond yields stood strong.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,913.95/oz by 3.47am GMT, but traded near its lowest level since July earlier in the day. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,946.20/oz.

Gold gained as much as 0.8% on Thursday after data showed the US consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3.2% on an annual basis, but was less than the Reuters poll forecast of 3.3%, raising bets that the US central bank will unlikely hike interest rates again in 2023.

Interest rate increases weigh on gold because they tend to lift bond yields and in turn raise the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

“Once the CPI dust had settled, markets seemed to remember that core CPI at 4.7% is still not great — even if it was slower than expected,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index, adding that gold's move higher lacked conviction.

“We also had Fed member Mary Daly putting a fly in the dovish ointment, saying whether another hold or hike at the Fed’s next meeting is ‘yet to be determined’. And that saw the dollar regain its strength.”

Gold prices have slid about 1.4% so far in the week as the US dollar index and benchmark 10-year treasury bond yields were both on track for their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.72 an ounce and platinum added nearly 1% to $915.06. Still, both were on track for their fourth straight weekly loss.

Palladium jumped 0.9% to $1,298.30/oz, eyeing its best week since mid-June.

Reuters

