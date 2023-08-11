Gold prices on Friday were on track for their worst week in seven, hurt by an overall stronger dollar and elevated bond yields as investors digested the latest US inflation numbers and awaited more economic data later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,917.99/oz at 11.35am GMT, after touching its lowest level since July 7 earlier. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,950.10/oz.
Bullion has slid about 1.2% so far this week as the dollar index and benchmark 10-year treasury bond yields were on track for their fourth consecutive week of gains.
“Investors have been coming in at these low-1,900s levels and they’ve been buyers, but equally, when gold has strengthened, they’ve been sellers. That’s helped to cap that range,” said Philip Newman, MD of Metals Focus.
Data on Thursday showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July, with the smallest annual increase in core inflation in nearly two years, lifting hopes that the Federal Reserve was at the end of its rate hike cycle.
However, San Francisco Fed bank president and CEO Mary Daly said that more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable that the Fed had done enough to rein in inflation.
Focus now shifts to US producer prices and consumer sentiment data due later in the day.
“Investors are very focused on the expectation element of interest rates, as opposed to where they are actually, because of the Fed’s consistent messaging that it is not about to lower rates and any rate drop has been pushed out into 2024,” Newman added.
Interest-rate increases tend to lift bond yields and also raise the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.73/oz and platinum added 0.8% to $913.49/oz. Still, both were on track for their fourth straight week of losses.
Palladium was up 3% to $1,324.93, eyeing its best week since mid June.
Gold heads for another weekly slump as dollar revels
Interest-rate hikes tend to lift bond yields and also raise the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding gold
