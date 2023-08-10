Business Day TV talks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Combination will create a US powerhouse with greater global reach
James Mackay tells Gauteng energy indaba plans and programmes to end power cuts are starting to pay off
Party not keen on coalitions despite operating and cash woes and chances of getting less than 50% of 2024 vote
While the Competition Commission raises red flags over the R13bn deal, Remgro sees a brighter economic future
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The business sector’s R&D spending fell from an intra-decade high of R15.9bn in 2017/18 to R10bn in 2020/21
The order authorises the US Treasury to prohibit funding in semiconductors, quantum information technologies and AI systems
Gavin Hunt says the cup competition can show which teams will prevail in the PSL
The marque’s bigwigs have been hinting at such a model to mark the brand’s upcoming 75th anniversary
Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.