Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

10 August 2023 - 13:18 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
European shares rise on luxury brand gains as ...
Markets
3.
JSE bounces back as resource shares stabilise ...
Markets
4.
Oil hardly changed as investors await US CPI data
Markets
5.
Oil dips on China’s economic woes
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.