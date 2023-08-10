Markets

Oil hardly changed as investors await US CPI data

July’s consumer inflation numbers are expected to provide some direction for Fed’s future monetary policy

10 August 2023 - 11:55 Natalie Grover
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday as investor caution ahead of US inflation data softened a protracted price rally on supply tightness.

Brent crude edged up 14c to $87.69 a barrel by 7.57am GMT while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) crept up by 1c to $84.5.

Oil prices have been boosted in recent days by extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside supply fears driven by the potential for tension between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region to threaten Russian oil shipments.

“At present it does not appear that there is anything untoward in the energy sector to upset this rally. Commentators and traders alike are much concentrated on fundamentals rather than what might be ailing the wider macroeconomic suite,” said PVM oil broker John Evans.

“The poor state of China’s manufacturing, its property sector and some stubborn world inflation stand out as issues that the oil fraternity chooses to ignore at present.”

All eyes are on July consumer prices data from the US on Thursday, which should provide a steer on the US Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

“Oil investors will be widely watching the US inflation print, which is anticipated to reflect a slight rebound, a scenario likely to spur fears of more rate hikes,” Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, said.

Capping oil gains, US crude inventories rose by 5.9-million barrels in the past week, eclipsing analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.6-million barrels, US Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

US crude oil exports fell by 2.9-million barrels a day last week, the steepest fall on record, data showed. But the market is expecting crude exports to rise because of the US crude futures and Brent spread, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

Meanwhile, recent data showed the consumer sector in China fell into deflation and factory gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Reuters

Gold nears one-month low ahead of US inflation data

Investors eye the Federal Reserve’s next move as inflation trends could ignite bullion’s lustre
Markets
6 hours ago

Asian stocks dip on China’s deflation and US tech ban

The Chinese economy’s unexpected dive into deflation sparks concerns about its post-pandemic recovery
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil dips on China’s economic woes

The world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its post-pandemic economic revival, casting a shadow on global fuel demand expectations
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
European shares rise on luxury brand gains as ...
Markets
3.
JSE bounces back as resource shares stabilise ...
Markets
4.
Oil hardly changed as investors await US CPI data
Markets
5.
Oil dips on China’s economic woes
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens to one-month low after weak data from China

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.