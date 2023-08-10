JSE bounces back as resource shares stabilise after sell-off

The JSE rallied on Thursday after resources shares stabilised after the sharp sell-off earlier this week while the rand recovered slightly after hitting R19/$, its weakest level in about a month.
The all-share index gained 1% to 77,573.76 in midmorning trade as the resource 10 index recovered 1.27%, trimming month-to-date losses to 5.50%.
The resources market appears to be battling to find a bottom amid an uncertain growth outlook in China, the single biggest driver of commodity prices.
Sasol regained 3.40% to R257.67 while Anglo American Platinum gained 2.13% to R796.50 and Impala Platinum gathered 3.16% to R114.81.
Big industrial shares also featured on the winners’ board, with Naspers gaining 2% to 3,439.75 and MTN rallying 2% to 128.28.
Insurance shares and banks held up well, as did food producers.
The JSE followed its counterparts in Europe where the main indices were higher despite the mixed picture in Asia.
The rand was nearly 1% stronger against the dollar at R18.83 before US inflation data, which is likely to shape the US Federal Reserve’s path on future interest rates.
“It will take something big for the Fed to consider hiking again you would think, having shifted to a more gradual approach in recent months,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
“To hike again in September could alarm investors and suggest the central bank has a lot more to do, which wouldn’t really be consistent with headline inflation about 3% and core below 5%.”
US headline inflation is expected to have risen 3.3% year on year in July, according to a Bloomberg median estimate vs 3% in June. The core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food items, is likely to have held steady at 4.8% on an annual basis.
Commodities were higher, with platinum gaining 1.17% to R900.46/oz while Brent crude was $87.62 per barrel, the highest since January, according to Infront data.
