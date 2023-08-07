Markets

WATCH: Why foreign investors are dumping SA assets

Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at RisCura, Glenn Silverman

07 August 2023 - 20:22
Picture: 123RF
The JSE has recorded a 54% jump in foreign outflows, reaching R65bn in 2023, mainly due to poor investor sentiment and legislative changes.

Business Day TV discussed SA’s investment landscape with investment strategist at RisCura, Glenn Silverman.

Or listen to full audio

