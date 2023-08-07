MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investor focus turns to US inflation data
Investors will be watching global corporate earnings and key inflation readings this week
07 August 2023 - 18:46
The JSE was little changed on Monday, while its global peers were mixed as investors readied for a week with more global corporate earnings and key inflation readings.
Investors will continue to gauge how companies have been faring in a high-interest rate environment. Corporate profits have been mostly beating forecasts for the April through June period. ..
