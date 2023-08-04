Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
For the red berets, theatrical performance continues to trump policy and principles
The scientific advisory board comprises seven scientists who will advise on emerging scientific issues
The presidency is convening a national dialogue, which will be led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile
The miner cuts interim dividend by more than 80%
Currency rallied in June and July as power cuts eased and Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would attend the Brics meeting online
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Eshmael Mpabanga, senior manager within the financial services practice at Accenture Africa
Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor appointed by Trump to the bench in 2020, did not swear in the prospective jury pool, among other mistakes
Six years ago the junior national road race champion was riding high
This new immersive restaurant and cocktail bar in Stellenbosch shakes up expectations with its mix of fine dining and conceptual cocktails
Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.