Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital

04 August 2023 - 13:21 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
2.
Oil on track for sixth week of gains
Markets
3.
JSE firmer, rand muted ahead of key US jobs data
Markets
4.
No end in sight to oil price rally
Markets
5.
Gold set for weekly decline as US Treasury yields ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.