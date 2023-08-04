MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer after key US jobs data
The JSE all share index was, however, 1.97% weaker for the week pushed lower by losses in precious metals, resources and food producers
04 August 2023 - 18:44
The JSE firmed along with its global peers on Friday, while the rand staged a recovery as investors digested the cooler-than-expected US jobs data and a batch of corporate results from major tech companies.
US nonfarm payrolls for July expanded by 187,000 for the month, slightly below the consensus estimate of 200,000. The unemployment rate, which was expected to go up to 3.7%, slowed to 3.5% last month...
