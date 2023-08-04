Bengaluru — Gold prices looked set to post their worst week in six on Friday as investors braced for a closely watched US jobs report after a string of solid economic data this week drove Treasury yields to nine-month highs.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,935.07/oz by 4.12am GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,970.30.
Gold prices have declined more than 1% so far this week, having slipped to their lowest level since July 11 in the last session.
US long-term Treasury yields climbed to their highest since November on Thursday after employment and other economic data pointed to easing inflation.
Non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due at 12.30am GMT will be the next focus for further clues about the US economy's strength.
“For gold to start making some forward progress we will likely need to see an adverse reaction of the dollar to the NFP figures,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
“But for the meantime, gold is trading tightly and without much spark, mostly because it's losing out in terms of relative yield attractiveness.”
The Bank of England on Thursday warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time, while a European Central Bank board member made the case for keeping interest rates at their high level for longer.
Rising bond yields dampen the appeal of gold, which pays no interest.
On a technical basis, Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, sees key near-term support for gold at $1,925, a fall below which exposes the metal to its 200-day moving average at $1,895.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.51/oz and platinum was flat at $914.17. Both metals were set for third consecutive weekly loss.
Gold set for weekly decline as US Treasury yields fall
Prices slip to lowest level since July 11 while investors await US jobs data
Bengaluru — Gold prices looked set to post their worst week in six on Friday as investors braced for a closely watched US jobs report after a string of solid economic data this week drove Treasury yields to nine-month highs.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,935.07/oz by 4.12am GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,970.30.
Gold prices have declined more than 1% so far this week, having slipped to their lowest level since July 11 in the last session.
US long-term Treasury yields climbed to their highest since November on Thursday after employment and other economic data pointed to easing inflation.
Non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due at 12.30am GMT will be the next focus for further clues about the US economy's strength.
“For gold to start making some forward progress we will likely need to see an adverse reaction of the dollar to the NFP figures,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
“But for the meantime, gold is trading tightly and without much spark, mostly because it's losing out in terms of relative yield attractiveness.”
The Bank of England on Thursday warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time, while a European Central Bank board member made the case for keeping interest rates at their high level for longer.
Rising bond yields dampen the appeal of gold, which pays no interest.
On a technical basis, Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, sees key near-term support for gold at $1,925, a fall below which exposes the metal to its 200-day moving average at $1,895.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.51/oz and platinum was flat at $914.17. Both metals were set for third consecutive weekly loss.
Palladium dropped 0.9% to $1,247.76.
Reuters
Pan African Resources secures R1.3bn funding for Mintails project
Gold inches down, but on track for biggest monthly gain in four months
Gold trades at one-week high on softer dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
US payroll surge leaves gold languishing
Gold demand falls as central bank buying momentum eases
Gold moves lower as dollar strengthens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.