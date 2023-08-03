Rand and JSE slip as rosy US jobs data adds to investor anxiety
The rand weakened to R18.6205/$, bringing this weeks losses to more than 5% so far
03 August 2023 - 11:29
The rand was on track for a fourth consecutive day of losses on Thursday morning, weakening along with the emerging-market currencies as stronger private jobs data in the US added to investors’ jitters this week.
The latest ADP jobs report on Wednesday showed that 324,000 private payrolls were added in July. This far exceeded the increase of 190,000 in a consensus estimate but marked a decrease from June’s downwardly revised 455,000...
