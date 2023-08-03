MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses losses as investors reassess US downgrade
Markets get further support as investors anticipate strong earnings from big tech companies
03 August 2023 - 19:08
The JSE reversed losses on Thursday to end marginally higher while global peers trimming some of the session’s losses as investors reconsidered the impact of a downgrade of the long-term credit rating of the US government.
Ratings agency Fitch’s downgrade on Tuesday initially prompted widespread selling, with treasury yields surging, as investors took fright on the potential global impact of the move, reported Bloomberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.