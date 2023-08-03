Oil prices slid further on Thursday after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, though concerns about supply tightness provided support.
Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded its main US credit rating, reflecting an expected fiscal deterioration as well as a high and growing government debt burden. The downgrade hit investor risk appetite, pushing oil and global stock markets lower.
“Since oil had a steady rise over the past month, it was ripe for a pullback. The oil market will remain tight over the short term, but prices could be still vulnerable for a deeper drop,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.
Brent crude futures were down 81c, or 1%, at $82.39 a barrel at 8.12am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 73c, or 0.9%, to $78.76l.
Both benchmarks hit the highest since April 17 on Wednesday, but closed 2% lower after the ratings downgrade. Some analysts saw the drop as overdone.
“Oil stocks are still expected to plunge in coming months,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Yesterday’s dump bears all the hallmarks of an over-reaction and order ought to be restored in the near future.”
Crude is being supported by concerns of tightening supply because of output cuts by Opec and allies — collectively know as Opec+ — that are expected to be kept in place in a meeting on Friday.
Underlining tighter supply, US crude inventories fell by 17-million barrels last week, the largest drop according to records dating back to 1982, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Before the Opec+ meeting, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25% from 5% on Thursday, as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies. The decision is due at 11am GMT.
Crude continues to slide on US rating downgrade
Losses capped by concerns of continued supply cuts by Opec+ and lowest-ever US stockpiles
