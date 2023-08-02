New York — Fitch Ratings made its decision to downgrade the US credit rating due to fiscal concerns, a deterioration in US governance and increased political polarisation, which was reflected in part by the January 6 insurrection, a senior director at the ratings agency said on Wednesday.
In a move that took investors by surprise, Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.
The agency based its decision in part due to a perceived deterioration in US governance, which it said gave less confidence in the government’s ability to address fiscal and debt issues, senior director Richard Francis said.
That deterioration, as well as increased polarisation in the country’s political climate, was reflected in the January 6 insurrection, which the agency highlighted in discussions with the Treasury. Fitch held meetings with the Treasury ahead of the downgrade.
“It was something that we highlighted because it just is a reflection of the deterioration in governance, it’s one of many,” he said.
“You have the debt ceiling, you have January 6. Clearly, if you look at polarisation with both parties ... the Democrats have gone further left and Republicans further right, so the middle is kind of falling apart, basically,” Francis said.
The move made Fitch the second major ratings agency after S&P Global Ratings stripped the US of its triple-A rating.
Fitch’s call drew criticism from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data”
Why Fitch downgraded America’s credit rating
Yellen says the decision is ‘arbitrary and based on outdated data’
New York — Fitch Ratings made its decision to downgrade the US credit rating due to fiscal concerns, a deterioration in US governance and increased political polarisation, which was reflected in part by the January 6 insurrection, a senior director at the ratings agency said on Wednesday.
In a move that took investors by surprise, Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.
The agency based its decision in part due to a perceived deterioration in US governance, which it said gave less confidence in the government’s ability to address fiscal and debt issues, senior director Richard Francis said.
That deterioration, as well as increased polarisation in the country’s political climate, was reflected in the January 6 insurrection, which the agency highlighted in discussions with the Treasury. Fitch held meetings with the Treasury ahead of the downgrade.
“It was something that we highlighted because it just is a reflection of the deterioration in governance, it’s one of many,” he said.
“You have the debt ceiling, you have January 6. Clearly, if you look at polarisation with both parties ... the Democrats have gone further left and Republicans further right, so the middle is kind of falling apart, basically,” Francis said.
The move made Fitch the second major ratings agency after S&P Global Ratings stripped the US of its triple-A rating.
Fitch’s call drew criticism from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.