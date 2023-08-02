Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Policymakers resistance will not stop the transition, it will simply make it economically damaging
Trade union federation excluded from top level talks to find solutions for the country’s economic challenges
African Transformation Movement alleges matter was not investigated with open and enquiring mind
Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
Deloitte’s new report highlights 'squeeze factors' affecting listed companies in 10 jurisdictions across Africa
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Eshmael Mpabanga, senior manager within the financial services practice at Accenture Africa
Brazil's leftist leader also backs Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Argentina to join Brics
South Africa in fighting mode turn the tables in the final quarter to force lively draw
The rugged double-cab bakkie is available locally from just under R1.72m
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKETS WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.