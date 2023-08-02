Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind July’s huge ETF market inflow

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of client solutions at 10X Investments

02 August 2023 - 20:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov

The ETF market has recorded its largest monthly inflow of 2023. In July, inflows rose 9.5% to $58.6bn as it benefited from an equities rally. Business Day TV caught up wit Chris Rule, head of client solutions at 10X Investments, for further insights.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
WATCH: Behind July’s huge ETF market inflow
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken as US ratings ...
Markets
5.
Why Fitch downgraded America’s credit rating
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.