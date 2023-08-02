The ETF market has recorded its largest monthly inflow of 2023. In July, inflows rose 9.5% to $58.6bn as it benefited from an equities rally. Business Day TV caught up wit Chris Rule, head of client solutions at 10X Investments, for further insights.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Behind July’s huge ETF market inflow
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of client solutions at 10X Investments
The ETF market has recorded its largest monthly inflow of 2023. In July, inflows rose 9.5% to $58.6bn as it benefited from an equities rally. Business Day TV caught up wit Chris Rule, head of client solutions at 10X Investments, for further insights.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.