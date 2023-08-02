Oil prices swell on robust demand

Oil prices surged on Wednesday, trading near the highest levels since April, buoyed by crude and fuel product inventory data showing robust US demand.
Brent crude futures for October were up 44c to $85.35 a barrel by 9.49am GMT, while west Texas Intermediate for September climbed 48c to $81.85 a barrel.
US crude inventories fell by 15.4-million barrels in the week ended July 28, according to market sources who cited American Petroleum Institute figures. That compares with with analysts’ estimates for a drop of 1.37-million barrels.
If the US government figures, due later on Wednesday, match the API drawdown number, it would mark the largest drop in US stockpiles according to records dating back to 1982.
Petroleum inventories fell by 1.7-million barrels, the API data shows, compared with estimates for a 1.3-million barrel decline. Distillate stocks fell by 510,000 barrel, compared with analysts estimates for a build of 112,000 barrels. Both measures are indicators of robust prompt fuel demand in the US
“For most of the past two weeks it has been to products that oil has looked for its forward leanings, but the overnight remarkable drawdowns in the API data sees crude take over the bull baton and give the market another spur,” PVM Oil analysts said.
Crude oil inventories have also begun to drop in other regions as demand outpaces supply, which has been constrained by deep production cuts from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of Opec, which has provided price support.
Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1-million barrels a day for another month to include September at a meeting of producers on Friday.
Opec+, which groups the organisation and allies led by Russia, is unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when a panel meets on Friday, as tighter supplies and resilient demand drive an oil price rally, six Opec+ sources said.
Concerns that buying in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, may slow as prices rise. Weak PMI data released this week indicated fuel demand may be weaker than expected.
“Chinese crude buying has been opportunistic rather than due to higher demand. The market continues to be driven purely by supply constraints, which are always subject to potential political volatility,” said Philip Jones-Lux of Sparta Commodities.
Oil prices swell on robust demand
Sharp decline in US stockpiles point to buoyant consumption by the world's biggest consumer
Reuters
