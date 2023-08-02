MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken as US ratings downgrade sparks sell-off
All share index loses 2.75% in its biggest one-day fall in more than three months
02 August 2023 - 18:56
The JSE fell along with global markets on Wednesday, with the rand extending losses after Fitch cut the long-term credit rating of the US government.
Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, despite the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis two months ago, Reuters reported...
