JSE slips and rand slides amid global growth concern
Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years
02 August 2023 - 11:56
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers as fresh concerns about a global economic recovery weighed on sentiment.
Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US government’s top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, despite the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis two months ago, Reuters reported...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.