Global markets crumble after US downgrade

Global shares tumbled and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the US’s top-tier sovereign credit rating.
Fitch cut the US by one notch to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration, a decision announced after the Wall Street close on Tuesday.
The news hit global stock markets, taking Europe’s Stoxx 600 index to a two-week low. It was last down 1.4% by 9.15am GMT.
US stocks were also set to open lower with Nasdaq futures down more than 1%. US 10-year Treasury yields were down 2 basis points while the dollar was just 0.2% firmer against a basket of peers.
“The lack of movement in US Treasury Bonds and the dollar index suggests the market has already largely quantified and assessed the damage done from recent fallouts,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Fitch’s move, which came after it had placed the ratings on negative watch in May, drew an angry response from the White House, which called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data” as it came two months after a debt ceiling agreement that averted a US default.
“It’s true that this move by Fitch is somewhat based on outdated data, especially with the trajectory of inflation now at a more favourable gradient,” Lund-Yates said.
Investors drew comparisons with what happened when Standard & Poor’s cut the US’s AAA rating in 2011 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Investors then had also fled to the relative safety of Treasuries from riskier equities.
“S&P being the first to downgrade 12 years ago was far bigger news and has allowed investors to adjust for the most important bond market in the world not being a pure AAA any more, but it’s still a big decision,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.
While investors say the downgrade is unlikely to have a big impact on US Treasuries, which underpin the financial system as a global safe asset, it has injected some uncertainty into financial markets, casting renewed attention on the debt metrics of the world’s largest economy.
The news also came just after the US Treasury said on Monday it expected to borrow $1.007-trillion in the third quarter, the largest amount ever for that period, compared with May’s $274bn estimate. Attention was on a refunding announcement coming up on Wednesday.
Disappointing data
The downgrade “basically tells you the US government’s spending is a problem. It’s an unsustainable budget situation because the economy can’t even grow its way out of this problem,” said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities.
“Therefore, they’re going to have to either tackle it or accept the consequences of potential further downgrades.”
Tony Sycamore, an analyst with IG, said that apart from the Fitch move there had been some disappointing data in the US and China and some weaker-than-expected earnings, so people were taking money off the table.
Japan’s 10-year bond yield hit a fresh nine-year peak on Wednesday as investors continued to test the Bank of Japan’s tolerance for higher yields after Friday’s surprise policy tweak. The yen was 0.5% stronger against the dollar, looking to reverse three sessions of losses.
Earlier, Asian stocks also dropped, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sliding 1.9%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8%, while Australian shares tumbled 2.3%.
China’s mainland benchmark and Hong Kong’s fell by 0.9% and 2.2%, respectively, as some investors booked profits in the absence of concrete and forceful measures by Beijing to shore up its faltering economy.
Attention was still firmly on monetary policy, with uncertainty around how much the Bank of England will hike rates on Thursday. Corporate earnings and economic data also remained in focus, with the US due to publish fresh jobs market data this week.
Gold was slightly higher, trading at $1,948.30 an ounce.
Global markets crumble after US downgrade
Fitch notes fiscal deterioration as it cuts the rating of the world’s biggest economy to AA+ from AAA
Reuters
