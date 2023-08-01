Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from China raises fresh concerns about global growth
Ramaphosa is happy to grant business leaders an audience, often agrees with them, but frequently nothing happens
The hesitation might prevent SA from developing its own oil resources, HCI boss tells shareholders
African Transformation Movement alleges matter was not investigated with open and enquiring mind
Sale to UK-based Rapyd includes the SA business, but not its Indian, Turkish and Southeast Asian operations
Some sectors performed better than others and exports in particular continued their extreme acrobatics
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
The latest criminal charges come as he campaigns to regain the presidency in 2024
The rest of the league have an obligation, in the interests of SA football, to stop Downs from winning a record seventh consecutive league title.
New youth appetites, the ballooning local luxury goods market and geopolitics weigh on a recovery
Tackling your questions tonight are Deryck Janse van Rensburg of Anchor Capital and FNB Wealth & Investments’ Nick Crail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg of Anchor Capital and Nick Crail of FNB Wealth & Investments
Tackling your questions tonight are Deryck Janse van Rensburg of Anchor Capital and FNB Wealth & Investments’ Nick Crail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.