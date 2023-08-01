Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Gold demand dwindles in the second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to the World Gold Council’s chief market strategist, John Reade

01 August 2023 - 21:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017

Gold demand slipped 2% in the second quarter, mainly due to slower gold purchases by central banks. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the World Gold Council’s market strategist, John Reade.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand slumps the most in two months
Markets
2.
Gold demand falls as central bank buying momentum ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Behind the rand’s gains in July
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Gold demand dwindles in the second quarter
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.