Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind the rand’s gains in July

Business Day TV speaks to RMB trader, Quintin Classen

01 August 2023 - 21:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The local unit made gains in July, trading under R18 on the back of lower levels of load-shedding and a weaker dollar for most of the month. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the currency markets with RMB trader, Quintin Classen.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand slumps the most in two months
Markets
2.
Gold demand falls as central bank buying momentum ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Behind the rand’s gains in July
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Gold demand dwindles in the second quarter
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.