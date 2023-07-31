A combination of factors are weighing on the rand which is expected to remain range bound in the near term
By allowing students to opt out of testing, colleges cut incentive for high schools to worry about poor performance, leaving students at a bigger deficit
CEOs have pledged to help tackle socioeconomic crises facing SA
Calmness of ANC in previous elections is not going to be the same this time
The floating of Nigeria’s naira hurt the mobile operator in June
Shock trade figures signal economy will probably depend more on foreign funding amid heightened uncertainty
The body will push for more equitable trade at the 2023 annual summit in August
Spokesperson calls for a speedy restoration of the rule of law and for restraint on all sides
Home side secure an unlikely share of the coveted title
A local study has shown the potential to save R657,000 in annual fuel costs per bus
Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
