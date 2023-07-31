Markets

WATCH: Oil prices on track for biggest monthly gains

Business Day TV speaks to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School

31 July 2023 - 19:12
Oil prices are on track to end July on a high note. That’s as they stay on track for the biggest monthly gains in more than a year on the back of Chinese government stimulus and expectations that oil cartel Opec will continue output cuts. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the markets with David Elmes from the Warwick Business School.

