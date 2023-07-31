MARKET WRAP: Rand reverses Friday’s gains
A combination of factors are weighing on the rand which is expected to remain range bound in the near term
31 July 2023 - 18:25
The rand was weaker on Monday, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global peers, with focus this week on the US jobs data as investors assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.
The rand weakened as much as 1.2%, reaching an intraday worst level of R17.8209 to the dollar with the session’s weakness attributed to a combination of factors...
