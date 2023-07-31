JSE slips, with focus on US jobs data due on Friday
US data released on Friday continues to support the Goldilocks scenario (not too hot or too cold) of the US economy
31 July 2023 - 11:09
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested economic data in the US, with a focus on jobs data this week.
On Friday, data showed that the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve, came in at its lowest in nearly two years. On a core basis — which strips out food and energy — the PCE price index rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021...
