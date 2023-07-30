Rand outperforms for second month as global risk appetite perks up
The local currency is trading at its best level since early February
30 July 2023 - 19:21
The rand staged another impressive recovery against the dollar in July, indicating the improved global risk appetite that has seen foreign investors buying SA bonds worth R30bn this month alone.
The rand’s recovery could further brighten the outlook for inflation, thus sparing consumers and businesses further increases in interest rates. ..
