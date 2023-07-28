Rand slightly weaker, JSE muted after global central banks’ policy moves
The dollar is stronger as data show a still robust US economy and labour market
28 July 2023 - 11:23
The rand was slightly weaker on Friday morning, while the JSE was little changed as investors digested moves by the world’s most influential central banks this week, as well as robust data from the US.
The US commerce department reported GDP expanded at a 2.4% annual rate in the second quarter, well above projections. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, came in lower than forecast, indicating continued strength in the labour market...
